James Bond Might Become Non-Binary In The Future, Producer Says

James Bond’s future sounds like it might head down a path fans won’t like.

According to the Daily Mail, producer Barbara Broccoli appeared on the “Girls On Film” podcast to talk about what’s ahead for the legendary spy, and her comments are bound to have fans talking. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“I do, because I don’t think that we should be making films where women are playing men,” Broccoli explained when talking about whether or not the character will always be male.

However, she left the door wide open for the character to change pronouns.

When asked if Bond might be non-binary in the future, Broccoli responded with, “Who knows? I mean, I think it’s open. We just have to find the right actor.” She also added Bond could use the “they” pronoun. For those of you who don’t know, non-binary means Bond’s gender would be fluid, and he would fall under the LGBTQ umbrella.

Has Broccoli lost her damn mind? Is the world going insane? There’s no reason for us to be even having this conversation, but here we are.

Fans don’t want to see a non-binary James Bond. Literally nobody is asking for that nonsense.

James Bond is a grade-A badass who goes undercover to take out the most vicious villains on the planet. How the hell is he supposed to do that if he’s non-binary?

Is that really going to fly in an African dictatorship or North Korea? I definitely don’t think so.

Just cast Idris Elba, Richard Madden or someone else who is great and stop with the dumb antics. We want to be entertained. We don’t want 007 to become a social experiment.