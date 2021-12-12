Editorial

REPORT: The Jaguars Won’t Fire Urban Meyer After More Issues

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly sticking with Urban Meyer.

A bombshell report from Tom Pelissero painted Meyer’s time with the Jags in a very bad light, and it seems like the situation is quickly unraveling amid issues with players and assistants. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite all the issues, the Jags are reportedly not firing Meyer. According to ESPN, “owner Shad Khan plans to stay the course with” the former Buckeyes coach leading the way.

It’s also worth noting that the Jaguars are now 2-11 after getting blown out Sunday by the Titans. So, while the team might not be firing Meyer, things continue to get worse.

As I’ve said for a long time, it’s okay to admit that things just didn’t work out as everyone had hoped and move on.

Clearly, Meyer isn’t going to be a fit with the Jaguars. That’s obvious to everyone with eyes. Why we’re sitting here pretending otherwise is beyond me.

He gave the NFL a shot, it’s been an unmitigated disaster and there’s no reason to string this out any longer.

He should cut his losses and return to coaching in college if he’s seriously dead set on working. Otherwise, grab a few beers and enjoy the good life.

Either way, the NFL just isn’t for him.