Bears QB Justin Fields Looks Solid Against The Packers In Return To The Field

Bears quarterback Justin Fields didn’t look too bad Sunday night during a 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The former Ohio State star had missed some time with an injury, but he made his return to the starting line up against the Packers.

In the losing effort, Fields threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and ran for another 74 yards.

Outside of the two interceptions, Fields played a very strong game, especially when you consider the fact he had missed time with an injury.

Justin Fields is the 16th QB to start for #DaBears since Aaron Rodgers made his first #NFL start. pic.twitter.com/DptNZQMOCi — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 13, 2021

That was without a doubt one of the best games he played all season. There have been some serious growing pains, but there’s no question he’s clearly improving.

Yes, the pick six was brutal, but it happens. It’s just part of the game.

RASUL DOUGLAS PICKS OFF JUSTIN FIELDS FOR SIX 🙌 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/A5QJiyzL2p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2021

As long as the Bears don’t find a way to destroy Fields’ development, the future is bright in Chicago, and the dual-threat QB’s play Sunday night is proof of that fact.