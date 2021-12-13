Brian Kelly Films Embarrassing Commitment Video With Walker Howard

LSU football coach Brian Kelly continues to behave like an absolute clown.

Five star recruit Walker Howard tweeted a commitment video Sunday night confirming he’ll play for the Tigers, and Kelly’s appearance in it is nothing short of humiliating. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He danced to “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” and it needs to be seen in order to be believed. Give it a watch below.

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with Brian Kelly? What goes through a man’s head to make him think this is okay?

The man is making around $100 million to coach the Tigers and he’s out here behaving like an absolute clown. Does he have zero self-respect?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball)

The craziest thing is that this also isn’t the first time he’s done something like this. Let’s not forget his infamous accent while speaking with fans after being hired.

That video is headed straight to the hall of fame.

This man is really faking a Southern accent 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7zl4iiDymY — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2021

I have no idea how Kelly’s time with the Tigers will end, but I think it’s safe to say it’s going to be a content machine the whole way!