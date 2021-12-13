‘I Involved The Police’: Mom Says She ‘Went Nuclear’ ‘Rescuing’ Daughter From ‘Transgender Fantasy’

A California mother writing under a pen name said she “went nuclear” to save her daughter from a “transgender fantasy” that left the teen contemplating suicide.

Charlie Jacobs penned an op-ed published Monday in The Daily Signal “warning” other parents of “gender dysphoria,” which the American Psychiatric Association defines as the emotional “distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity.”

“My daughter was an ultrafeminine girl since birth,” Jacobs began her piece, titled “What I’ve Learned Rescuing My Daughter From Her Transgender Fantasy”. “That all abruptly changed when she turned 12.”

Jacobs described how her once feminine daughter began dressing in boys’ fashion, anime and cosplay, with Jacobs not realizing “anime and cosplaying involved gender-bending themes and that the community crosses into pedophilic and sexual themes.”

Jacobs said her daughter distanced herself from friends and began immersing herself in social media.

“She broke every family rule,” Jacobs wrote. “She was morphing into an emo-Goth-vampire like creature. She was unrecognizable. Her personality descended into anger and rudeness.”

The daughter came out as transgender prior to starting high school and began threatening suicide while sinking into a deep depression, Jacobs recounted. Jacobs said she went “nuclear” after finding “jaw-dropping” information on her daughter’s social media.

“Almost everyone that she was conversing with was a stranger, except for the SacAnime friend, who sent her a self-made masturbation video. The discussions on the Discord platform online involved fetishistic sexual conversations. Kids were sending each other erotica, including involving incest and pedophilia. Older girls were instructing younger girls how to sell nude photos of themselves to men for money.”

“There were messages in which strangers told her to kick my head in because I was a ‘transphobe’ for refusing to call her a male name,” Jacobs continued.

“I went nuclear. I took the phone and stripped it of all social media – YouTube, Instagram, Discord, Reddit, Pinterest, Twitter. I even blocked her ability to get to the internet. I deleted all of her contacts and changed her phone number.”

Jacobs said she tossed all anime content from her daughter’s room and banned all her friends who were “the slightest bit unsavory.”

“I involved the police about the porn. I printed out the law and informed her that if anyone sent her porn, I would not hesitate to prosecute. She hated me like an addict hates the person preventing her drug fix. I held my ground, despite the constant verbal abuse,” Jacobs wrote.

Jacobs said after consulting with mental health professionals and getting her daughter treatment for more than a year, her daughter “is finally returning to her authentic self – a beautiful, artsy, kind and loving daughter.”

A February poll from Gallup found that 5.6% of U.S. adults identify as LGBT, up from 2017 data that found 4.5% of adults identify as LGBT.