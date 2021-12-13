‘People Don’t Watch CNN’: Howard Stern Slams Network, Wonders Why Chris Wallace Would Leave Fox News

Howard Stern took several swipes at CNN and said people aren’t watching that channel as he wondered why Chris Wallace would decide to leave Fox News for the network’s new paid streaming site.

“I always liked Chris Wallace on Fox News,” Stern said Monday on Sirius XM Radio’s “The Howard Stern Show.” The comments were noted by Mediaite and can be heard here.

“I always thought he was a level-headed guy,” he added. “The guy actually pulled it off … I used to watch him on Fox News and go, ‘How does he put up with this shit?'”

Howard Stern Mocks Chris Wallace’s Fox New Departure: ‘People Don’t Watch CNN, Who The Hell Is Going To Pay For CNN+’ https://t.co/WRzgERDCqQ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 13, 2021

“And I gotta tell ya,” Stern continued. “I said, ‘Who the fuck?’ People don’t watch CNN, who the hell is going to pay for CNN+? I mean, are they out of their mind? CNN+, I mean what is that? Regular CNN isn’t enough?” (RELATED: Howard Stern To Trump: ‘Get The F–k Out,’ Let Pence Take Over)

The shock jock host wondered what the network would put on the site so people might pay for it and made it clear they better not be counting on Wallace. Stern also said he likes Wallace but will not be paying a “monthly service fee” to see his show. (RELATED: Trump Said If He’d Known He’d Run For President He ‘Wouldn’t Have Done’ Stern’s Show)

“What are they going to put on CNN+ to get someone to pay?” he added. “Maybe they’ll take the [Andrew and Chris] Cuomo brothers and have them talk pussy unedited. The world is so fucked up.”

Howard speculated that after Wallace was on the network for “18 years” Fox News “probably” wasn’t “coming up with the dough re mi.”

“Well they offered him probably some good money,” the host explained. “Maybe he said to himself, ‘They just had Jeffrey Toobin jerking off on a zoom meeting, and they didn’t really fire him, so that’s probably a good place to work. You can jerk off on your zoom and not get fired.’ I think he saw an opportunity.”