Editorial

Enes Kanter Freedom Praises The First Amendment, Calls It The ‘Greatest Amendment Of All Time’

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Enes Kanter Freedom loves the First Amendment.

The Boston Celtics center recently became an American citizen, and he absolutely loves this country and his ability to speak up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“There are 27 Amendments and the First Amendment is the greatest Amendment of all time: freedom of speech,” Freedom said during a weekend appearance on Fox News when talking about speaking out against China and wearing shoes critical of the CCP.

He also added that some players around the league have reached out to offer the support of his pro-freedom stance. You can listen to his full comments below.

As I’ve said for a long time, Freedom’s anti-CCP stance will almost certainly cost him his NBA career. I’ll be shocked if he gets a new deal after his current one expires.

The NBA is simply too entangled with the dictatorship, and we all know the CCP doesn’t tolerate criticism.

Yet, Freedom doesn’t seem interested in backing down at all. In fact, he only seems more entrenched to continue fighting for human rights.

Everything the media wants you to believe Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James are, Enes Kanter Freedom actually is. He’s actually risking it all to speak up for the voiceless.

Props to Freedom for doing what he can to help those in need. The world needs a few more people like him.