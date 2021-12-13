Enes Kanter Freedom Praises The First Amendment, Calls It The ‘Greatest Amendment Of All Time’

Enes Kanter Freedom loves the First Amendment.

The Boston Celtics center recently became an American citizen, and he absolutely loves this country and his ability to speak up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Enes Kanter (@EnesFreedom) faces constant legitimate death threats for speaking out against the Turkish dictatorship and he’s the only player in the NBA willing to stand up to China. Unlike LeBron James, he’s what taking a real stand looks like. Congrats on becoming an American! https://t.co/ImDcTjoNl8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 29, 2021

“There are 27 Amendments and the First Amendment is the greatest Amendment of all time: freedom of speech,” Freedom said during a weekend appearance on Fox News when talking about speaking out against China and wearing shoes critical of the CCP.

He also added that some players around the league have reached out to offer the support of his pro-freedom stance. You can listen to his full comments below.

As I’ve said for a long time, Freedom’s anti-CCP stance will almost certainly cost him his NBA career. I’ll be shocked if he gets a new deal after his current one expires.

The NBA is simply too entangled with the dictatorship, and we all know the CCP doesn’t tolerate criticism.

“To me, human rights and basic rights are way more important than any deal you can offer me.” – @EnesKanter The world needs fewer athletes like LeBron James, who remain silent on the crimes of China so they can get rich, and we need more people like Enes Kanter. https://t.co/ND6IApob3n — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 23, 2021

Yet, Freedom doesn’t seem interested in backing down at all. In fact, he only seems more entrenched to continue fighting for human rights.

Everything the media wants you to believe Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James are, Enes Kanter Freedom actually is. He’s actually risking it all to speak up for the voiceless.

NBA player Enes Kanter spoke out about China’s crime and he’s now barely playing. Does anyone think this is a coincidence? The NBA will do anything to please China, including punishing the only player brave enough to speak up. pic.twitter.com/WekrYwn8GG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2021

Props to Freedom for doing what he can to help those in need. The world needs a few more people like him.