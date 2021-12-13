REPORT: Texas Woman Fatally Shoots Would-Be Robber, Two Others Flee

A Texas woman reportedly shot and killed a would-be robber Sunday in a robbery attempt officials say may have been drug-related.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday morning after receiving a call that a man had been shot. The incident unfolded around 4:30 a.m., according to ABC 13.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 15510 blk of Fair Elm Ct, near Westpark Dr (Mission Bend area). Upon arrival, units discovered a deceased male. Homicide & CSU Investigators are responding. No other details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/DJIvQ7npZR — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 12, 2021

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a deceased male in the driveway with several gunshot wounds. Officials determined later that an unidentified woman had arrived home when three men approached her and reportedly tried to rob her. Authorities have not released the woman’s name pending grand jury review, according to Fox News. The female fatally shot one of the suspects while the two remaining suspects fled the scene in a sedan, according to the report. (RELATED: Authorities Announce 14 Arrests For Smash-And-Grab Robberies. All Are Out Of Custody)

The woman’s boyfriend was home at the time of the incident and tried chasing down the two suspects, Fox News reported. Authorities said both the woman and her boyfriend have cooperated with authorities and are not expected to face charges.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive but the sheriff’s office reportedly said it could have been “drug-related.” It is unclear how the incident could have been drug-related, according to the report.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. It did not receive a response at the time of publication.