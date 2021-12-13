Psaki Gets ‘A Little Groovy’ In Front Of Reporters After Music Interrupts Briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters they were all “getting a little groovy” after music interrupted the briefing Monday.

The music interrupted Psaki as she was answering a question related to climate change and its possible impact on the tornado that devastated several states over the weekend, including Kentucky.

“We’re getting a little groovy in here, I like it,” Psaki said, amid laughs from the press corps. “It’s kind of exactly what we needed right now. It’s all good. I was enjoying it thoroughly; we should turn it back on in a few minutes.”

Psaki then resumed answering the question she’d been posed, telling reporters she’d provide them statistics on the percentage of people across the U.S. who’ve “been impacted by severe weather events.”

The press secretary also argued that this has increased over time, with “red, blue, purple, and colorless communities” being affected, and that the issue is “not a political one.” She explained that the statistics regarding severe weather events has “prompted” President Joe Biden to “act.” (RELATED: President Biden States Tornadoes Aren’t Called Tornadoes Anymore)

In addition, Psaki said Biden will continue to discuss issues around climate change with his “climate advisors, teams, and local leaders.”

Biden approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky following the tornado Saturday. The death toll is now 67, with over 100 people unaccounted for, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday, USA Today reported.