‘Kiss My White A**’: Britney Spears Calls Out Diane Sawyer After ‘Making’ Her ‘Cry’ In Past Interview

Britney Spears called out ABC News’ Diane Sawyer and said she can “kiss” her “white ass” after “making” her “cry” in an interview in the early days of the pop singer’s career.

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost twenty years ago?” the 40-year-old pop singer captioned her lengthy post Monday on Instagram as she was talking about loving to shop at the mall, even though people recognize her. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“What was with ‘you’re in the wrong’ approach?” she added, directing her comment to Sawyer. “Geez, and making me cry? Seriously, though…I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone. My manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television. And she asked me if I had a shopping problem?” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“When did I have a problem with shopping?” Spears continued. “When I never left my apartment?”

Her comments stem from what Sawyer said to her in that interview which comes at the 14:30 minute mark in the video here.

WATCH:

The “Toxic” hitmaker admitted in her Instagram post that after the public breakup she had back at that time with pop singer Justin Timberlake she “couldn’t talk afterwards.” She said she didn’t “speak to anyone for a very long time” because she was in “shock.”

“Pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak…two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room,” Britney added. “They forced me to talk. I was a baby. I was almost 22 and didn’t understand. But I fucking know now.”

The anchor talked about Spears dressing like a catholic school “girl” in her famed “…baby one more time” music video. Spears said she would now tell Sawyer that she’s not a “woman or a girl” but a “catholic slut.”

“You wanna join me at a mass and I can serve your husband my certificate on shopping for anonymous players?” she added. “I should spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life and she can kiss my white ass.”

In the 2003 interview, Sawyer appeared to put the blame on the young pop star for her breakup with Timberlake.

“You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering,” Sawyer said to Spears in the interview at the 24:41 minute mark above. “What did you do?”

The entire interview from 2003 can be seen below.

WATCH:

The superstar singer recently posted on social media about being thankful and feeling like being on “cloud 9” after a judge terminated her conservatorship.

Britney had been under conservatorship since 2008, which oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.