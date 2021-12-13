EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Blackburn Demands Biden Reveal What He’s Been Discussing With Ukraine As Russia Threats Loom

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn sent a letter Monday to President Joe Biden calling on him to explain his communications with Ukraine after news broke that the Biden administration plans to urge the Ukrainian government to please Russian President Vladimir Putin by giving up territory.

The Daily Caller first obtained Blackburn’s letter where she asks Biden specifically about an Associated Press report that claimed his administration is pressuring Ukraine to give up the eastern Donbas region. Blackburn asked if Biden pressured Ukraine to grant autonomy over the Donbas region to Russia or if he plans to.

The eastern Donbas region is still controlled by separatists who participated in the 2014 Russia-backed revolt against the Ukrainian government. The region has held a “special status” since the 2014 uprising, and the Ukrainian parliament voted to extend the status for another year on Dec. 3. (RELATED: REPORT: Biden Admin Plans On Advising Ukraine To Hand Over Territory To Russia)

Blackburn asked Biden the three following questions:

Have you pressured Ukraine to grant some measure of autonomy over the Donbas region to Russia?

Do you plan to pressure Ukraine to grant some measure of autonomy over the Donbas region to Russia?

If you responded in the affirmative to questions 1 or 2, what authority will the government of Ukraine retain over the Donbas region?

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Reports that Joe Biden attempted to pressure Ukraine are deeply disturbing. Vladimir Putin is an undeniable threat to democratic interests and the peaceful world order. Instead of doing everything in his power to stifle Putin’s influence, these reports indicate Joe Biden may be actively doing Russia’s bidding,” Blackburn told the Daily Caller.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the reports Thursday, to which she said the claims were “absolutely false.” (RELATED: ‘Absolutely False’: Psaki Denies Reports That US Advised Ukraine To Cede Land To Russia)

Russian troops continue to spread out along the Ukrainian border and Biden has threatened Putin with economic sanctions if Russia were to invade Ukraine.