McConnell Applauds Biden For Kentucky Tornado Response

Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell praised President Joe Biden’s response to a tornado that left at least 74 Kentuckians dead and more than 100 missing.

“Kentucky’s congressional delegation came together to send multiple letters to the president in support of disaster relief. In response, President Biden cut through the red tape to approve our request at an accelerated pace, providing the rapid support we need to recover,” McConnell said Monday in a floor speech.

Biden approved an emergency declaration Saturday after the tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky, while noting that Congress could approve extra relief funds. The president will visit the state on Wednesday to survey the damage. Every member of Kentucky’s congressional delegation, along with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, requested the declaration. (RELATED: Man Drives Miles With Smoker, Truckload Of Food To Help Those Who Were In Tornado’s Destructive Path)

“Thank you President Biden for your rapid approval of Kentucky’s Major Disaster Declaration. Our entire congressional delegation came together to support Gov. Beshear’s request. I appreciate the Administration’s quick work to speed resources to help deal with this crisis,” McConnell tweeted of the declaration.

Beshear announced at a Monday press conference that 74 Kentuckians have been confirmed dead, and at least 109 remain missing. Both of those numbers are expected to rise, he said.

More than 26,000 remain without power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us.