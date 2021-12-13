Watch The Latest Preview For ‘Nightmare Alley’ With Bradley Cooper

“Nightmare Alley” looks like it’s going to be a movie that messes with your mind.

The plot of the film with Bradley Cooper, according to the preview’s YouTube description, is as follows:

When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

Judging from the latest preview, fans are in for a very dark and sinister time. Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for this movie. I’ve been talking about it a bunch with my friends (yes, I have a few friends), and we all think it looks outstanding.

These days, it takes a lot for me to get hyped up about a film, but “Nightmare Alley” is doing more than enough to get the job done.

Everyone knows I love dark and sinister content. It’s the kind of content I crave when it’s done correctly, like the first season of “True Detective.”

Now, Bradley Cooper is giving us “Nightmare Alley,” and I can’t wait to see what it’s all about.

For those of you interested, you can check it out starting December 17!