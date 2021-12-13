Report: Superstar Rapper Meek Mill Plays Santa, Plans To Give Away $500,000 Worth Of Gifts To Kids In Philadelphia

Rapper Meek Mill will reportedly play Santa soon when he plans to give away $500,000 worth of gifts to the kids who live in Philadelphia.

The 34-year-old rapper will hand out all kinds of goodies for families in need including laptops, bikes, video game gift cards, tablets, dolls and so much more, TMZ reported in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Meek Mill Brought Down The House At The 76ers Game Last Night [VIDEO])

Meek Mill Donating $500k Worth of Gifts for Philly Families https://t.co/6DOixWoQyp — TMZ (@TMZ) December 13, 2021

The “Going Bad” hitmaker has reportedly teamed up with some well known friends like New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Seventy-Sixers partner Michael Rubin, and the superstar’s managers at Roc Nation, to make this giveaway of a half-a-million dollars happen for the kids. (RELATED: Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip At A Houston’s Location In Atlanta)

The special event is reportedly set to take place Dec. 19 with Mill planning to be there in person to greet the kids with goodies, something he wasn’t able to do last year due to the pandemic. He did bring smiles to kids’ faces with the giveaway last year, with the use of video chat. That clip can be seen here.

The superstar also reportedly plans to donate another $30,000 to the local chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas — a volunteer group that helps give supplies to families in need during the holiday season, the outlet noted.