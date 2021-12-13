Superstar Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Announces She’s Graduated From TSU

Superstar Megan Thee Stallion definitely has a reason to celebrate after she announced that she had graduated from Texas Southern University.

“#MeganTheeGraduate,” the 26-year-old rapper tweeted to her millions of followers after graduating from the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

“WE DID IT HOTTIES,” she added. Her post included several photos from the day’s celebration rocking a black cap and gown and looking happy. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

Her social media was flooded with congratulations after she decided to stay in school even amid her music career taking off, including fellow rapper Cardi B.

“Congrats @theestallion all of your hard work paid of!!!” the superstar performer tweeted. “I know your Parents are super proud of you.”

Congrats @theestallion all of your hard work paid of!!! I know your Parents are super proud of you. pic.twitter.com/iqveHPWf4x — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 11, 2021

The rapper, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, also got the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award over the weekend, Entertainment Tonight noted. “The award aims to recognize “outstanding public achievements by the people who live in the 18th Congressional district.”

The superstar rapper previously shared that she was studying Health Care Administration at TSU, UPROXX noted.