Report: Travis Scott Dropped From Coachella 2022 LineUp After 10 People Died Following His Astroworld Festival

Rapper Travis Scott has reportedly been dropped from the lineup of headline performers for Coachella music festival after the tragedy at his Astroworld concert that left nearly a dozen people dead.

The 30-year-old rapper’s name has been removed from the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to a Friday report by KESQ. (RELATED: Eight Dead, Hundreds Injured At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival)

Travis Scott will no longer headline #Coachella 2022, following the Astroworld tragedy last month.https://t.co/tqCdhaKsI2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 13, 2021

In November, the same outlet reported that an online petition had started to have him removed from the two week long festival after 10 people died and hundreds were injured after being trampled at his concert in Houston. (RELATED: Astroworld Fallout: Exorcists And Demonologists Break Down The Satanic Influence At Travis Scott’s Deadly Concert)

The petition has more than 61,000 signatures at the time of this publication. The “SICKO MODE” hitmaker was originally booked to be part of the 2020 show but it was postponed due to the pandemic until 2022. It is currently scheduled to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

Scott is facing more than a 140 lawsuits following the concert where he performed for 37 minutes after first responders responded to the “mass casualty” festival, Yahoo News noted. The rapper reportedly attended an after-party after the tragedy.