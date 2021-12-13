Mother, Daughter Killed Near Border After Human Smuggler Fleeing Police Crashes Into Them

A mother and her daughter died Saturday after an alleged human smuggler ran a stop sign in Misson, Texas.

The mother, 59, and her daughter, 22, were hit by the alleged smuggler while the smuggler was fleeing from police, according to Fox News.

Police arrested the alleged smuggler, who was an 18-year-old U.S. citizen transporting six illegal immigrants, Fox reported. The driver was charged with felony evading and human smuggling. (RELATED: The Border Crisis Is Killing Americans, Data Shows)

A migrant went through the windshield at impact but survived. The only deaths in the crash were the mother and her daughter whose identities have not been released by officers.

Texas officials have arrested over 8,520 illegal migrants as of November since the start of Operation Lone Star in March. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star to target human and drug smugglers at the southern border. DPS had also made over 75,600 migrant apprehensions as part of the operation.

A truck crash in Mexico left at least 54 migrants dead and over 100 injured Thursday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.