Woman Falls Overboard On Cruise Ship, Coast Guard Searches For Hours

A woman fell off a cruise ship early Saturday morning near Ensenada, Mexico, which prompted an hours-long search by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard searched for over 31 hours before pausing the search until more information was found, according to a tweet by the USCG Southern California. The Coast Guard is working with the Mexican navy to locate the missing woman, according to the Coast Guard.

Members from the USCGC #ForrestRednour, a #USCG #SectorSanDiego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and the Mexican Navy are working together to locate a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico. Inquiries can be directed to SD DutyPA @(619)-252-1304 — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) December 11, 2021

The woman fell shortly after 3:00 a.m. from a Carnival Miracle ship, reported NBC News. The ship stopped around 3:30 a.m. for crew members to deploy a lifeboat to search the area.

"Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our Care Team is providing support," Carnival said, according to NBC News.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a complete shutdown of the cruise industry. Carnival was shut down for 16 months, with its first cruise since the shutdown launching July 4, according to a press release.

The Coast Guard and Carnival did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for Comment.