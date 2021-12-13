Watch The Trailer For ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’

The trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” has dropped.

The plot of the latest “Harry Potter” prequel, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Magizoologist Newt Scamander leads an intrepid team of wizards and witches to stop the evil Gellert Grindelwald.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Whether it’s on a page, a stage, or on a screen, it’s all part of one Wizarding World. Continue the adventure with the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Monday. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/6LJDLbk9gy — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) December 10, 2021

Obviously, that’s not much, but as we can tell from the title, it’ll focus heavily on the character famous for mentoring Potter and leading Hogwarts.

Give the trailer a watch below.

As I’ve said before, I think the “Fantastic Beasts” movies have been pretty disappointing when compared to the original “Harry Potter” films.

The original films are among the best movies ever made. The prequels aren’t even close. They come off as way too childish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantastic Beasts (@fantasticbeastsmovie)

Having said that, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” actually looks pretty good. It looks way more targeted towards an older and adult audience, which is what made the later “Potter” films so amazing.

There’s a clear blueprint for success here. Why anyone would want to change it is beyond me.

There’s a new Harry Potter special coming out in a couple months and I am PUMPED. Harry Potter was the first book series I was obsessed with and I loved the movies. Feed me Potter content. pic.twitter.com/rijF1tCcQl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 18, 2021

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting April 15, 2022!