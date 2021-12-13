Watch The Chilling Preview For The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘No Kindness For The Coward’

The upcoming episode of “Yellowstone” looks like it’s going to be incredibly violent.

The seventh episode of season four aired this past Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and it was a great building block as we near the climax of the chaos and carnage surrounding the Duttons. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Throws Fans A Major Curveball With ‘Keep The Wolves Close’)

‘Yellowstone’ Shocks Fans With Stunning Twist In Latest Episode https://t.co/zfdv6lJmhD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 13, 2021

Now, it looks like bodies will start falling in episode eight “No Kindness for the Coward.” Watch the incredibly intense preview below.

Once again, war has come to the doorstep of the Duttons’ ranch and it’s time to kill or be killed. When given the choice between Rip, Kayce and John or the people against them, I’m always riding with the ranch.

It’s not even a tough call at all.

What does @Yellowstone star @colehauser think about all the revenge fans will see from Rip in season four? I thought I’d stop in and ask him. Turns out, he’s pretty damn excited for the violence to unfold. pic.twitter.com/aLOAvMAlFg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

The biggest question now is whether or not Jamie will side with his biological father or the family that raised him.

Unfortunately, it looks like it’s going to be the former, and that means his time on this planet might be nearing a rapid end.

Make sure to tune in this upcoming Sunday night on the Paramount Network for “No Kindness for the Coward.” I can’t wait!