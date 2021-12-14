An Inside Look into David Kang’s Incredible Story

“If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.” – Warren Buffett

The above quote by a legendary stock trader simplifies the principle behind intelligent investing. For decades, the stock market has proved to be a credible way to generate higher ROI for investors. Unfortunately, besides its perks, the stock market also has its own risks, but that does not mean there is a dearth of examples of people who entered the market in rags and walked out with riches. The story of stock trader David Kang is one such example. He started trading at 18 when he had just started college and was broke with no big plans for the future. After years of trading and well-thought-out investment planning, David is now counted among the top 10 percent most disciplined stock day traders in the trading community. Here’s his inspiring story.

David was only 17 when both his parents were seriously injured and lost their jobs. Coming from a lower-middle-class family, David realized the struggles of not having enough money. He was consistently under pressure to make money to support his family. Even though he loved playing the violin and wanted to pursue a career as a violinist, David soon realized that this career would not be enough to cover his basic needs. He needed to do something that could genuinely pay the bills. At 18, David reached college and started exploring several ways to make money through investing in the stock market. During this time, he learned about stocks through StockTwits, an app designed around trading and investing, and started trading. David invested all of his hard-earned savings in the stocks of a biotech company that soon began to soar.

As the price of his stocks was climbing, David sold them for a profit of $300. This initial experience in trading fascinated him, and David began studying books on investing and stocks to broaden his knowledge. He was already an expert trader with a huge follower base on StockTwits by the time he left college. Some of his peers even asked him for coaching on stock investing, and that’s when he decided to share his hard-earned knowledge and experience to help others achieve their dreams.

David started a mentorship platform, Prosperity Trading, to help new traders navigate the stock market. At present, the platform provides investors and traders with the necessary resources and guides them to have a successful trading experience. David and his team of well-trained professionals run the platform and offer a range of ebooks, courses, and even access to 24/7 chat rooms. Davis is now helping thousands of traders through his mentorship program to multiply their wealth with stocks.

With all the accomplishments David has achieved during his career as a stock trader, he has not given up on his passion for the violin, but he no longer plays it to pay his bills. To date, David has won several violin competitions and talent hunt shows. He even played for a couple of movies like Pitch Perfect 3.

Davis wants to continue his journey as a mentor and coach in stock trading, helping people achieve their financial goals. He wants a long list of millionaire students who can help their parents retire just like he did and live the life they have always wanted for themselves.