Apple Is Being Investigated For Firing Employee Who Blew Whistle On Working Conditions

The Department of Labor is launching a probe into allegations that Apple fired an employee in retaliation for complaining about the company’s working conditions.

The investigation concerns Apple’s termination of Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineer who was fired in September, the Financial Times reported . Gjovik has alleged that Apple fired her for her public statements regarding the company’s working conditions.

The Department of Labor did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. (RELATED: Taxpayers May Have To Pay For Apple’s Digital ID Program)

Apple fired Gjovik in September for allegedly leaking sensitive information, following several months of Gjøvik alleging incidents of unsafe working conditions and workplace harassment on her public Twitter account.

Gjøvik first complained about Apple’s working conditions in March, expressing concerns over a possible “chemical exposure” at Apple’s offices in Sunnyvale, California. Gjøvik also drew attention to Apple’s policy of surveilling the devices of its employees, which, in one instance, resulted in Gjøvik being forced to disclose private images of herself to Apple, she alleged.

Prior to the Department of Labor’s reported investigation, Gjøvik filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in September, immediately following her firing, alleging that Apple’s decision to terminate her employment was retaliation for her public statements.

Former NLRB attorney Michael Duff told the FT that the Department of Labor’s investigation indicated Gjøvik’s claims may have merit.

“Federal agencies exercise what in the context of criminal law is known as prosecutorial discretion,” Duff said. “They are very careful of what cases they move forward because they have scarce resources, so they must have a strong reason to believe they can prevail.”

Apple did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

