Sorry To Disappoint My Haters And Critics, But I’m Still Alive After Battling An Illness

To the great disappointment of so many, I’m still alive as of Tuesday.

As I spoke about on my show Monday, I’ve come down with some unknown illness (not COVID), and it’s been a brutal experience. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, did I throw in the towel and just lay in bed all day Monday watching TV like 99.99% of America would have? No, I did not.

I got up, put my hard hat on and went to work just like every other day of the year, including holidays and weekends.

I woke up insanely sick, and thought about taking my first day off in more than six years. Then, I remembered all the guys on D-Day who didn’t have time for sick days or vacation. If we didn’t need sick days during WWII, I don’t need one now, even though I am incredibly ill. pic.twitter.com/xVl63nLlb5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2021

If we have men out in the field doing insanely dangerous jobs around the clock, then I’m not going to take a day off just because it feels like a frozen knife was stabbed through my throat.

Unfortunately, this gritty attitude and spirit is no longer appreciated in America. There was a time back in the day when that was the spirit that won wars, beat the Soviets in hockey and put men on the moon.

Now, if you push through and gut it out, social media tries to shame you.

Very well designed video on how to embrace and uplift capitalism 👏👏 — Itır 🏡 (@Gizmokaynak) December 14, 2021

life’s hard for a video blogger — 𝓢𝓹𝓸𝓻𝓴𝓫𝓸𝓸𝓽𝓼 (@sporkboot) December 14, 2021

Imagine sitting at home all day making videos saying “I haven’t taken a day off in 6 years” — Brettpatrick (@Brettpatrick1) December 13, 2021

Baby logic. — Spaghetti Kozak Media (@SpaghettiKozak) December 14, 2021

Dude if you boarded a troop ship on the way to Normandy, *knowingly* infectious with a disease that could hamper dozens of your fellow soldiers’ combat effectiveness, I’m pretty sure you’d be sent to the brig. — dragonfrog (@DragonfrogMog) December 14, 2021

Toxic mentality. Work yourself to death because people were mowed down at a beach 80 yrs ago — Trio1000 (@trio1111) December 13, 2021

So, when my alarm went off this morning and I rolled out of bed with a pulse, I knew immediately that I’d lived to fight another day.

I can’t imagine how much that must enrage the morons cheering against me on Twitter.

And you had to film a video telling everyone of your sacrifice. You could have just kept this to yourself. — Raylin Worthington 💋 (@NorthDakoRaylin) December 13, 2021

Let’s get a few things straight. So many people seem to think I knowingly walked into a crowd room and infected a bunch of people.

I hate being around people, and I specifically work from the Hookstead Compound, which I consider about as secure as Fort Knox. Nobody is around me unless they can pass through multiple layers of security.

Monday, I woke up battling an illness that would have likely put most people who had it in the grave. While my enemies prayed for my demise, I got to work and woke up Tuesday ready to do it again. I hate to disappoint, but I’m simply hard to kill. pic.twitter.com/Di5cvUmS22 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 14, 2021

So, to all the people out there pretending like I put the world at risk, just stop with the fear porn. Nobody takes their safety more than I do. After all, if I die, how am I supposed to continue to conquer my enemies? Beating back the tide that rises up against me is my purpose in life.

In the words of John Dutton, “I am the wall progress hits and I will not be the one that breaks.”

.@Yellowstone threw fans a massive twist Sunday night, and it looks the war for the soul of Montana is on! Also, Costner’s “I am the wall progress hits and I will not be the one that breaks” line was GOLD. pic.twitter.com/WvvuqRhlM4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2021

If you don’t have the guts to never quit when staring down the barrel of an unknown illness, then I don’t want you in my foxhole.

If you’re not willing to go toe-to-toe with any enemy, human or biological, get away from me on the battlefield.

Finally, a lot of people also seemed pissed that I don’t take weekends or holidays off. Believe it or not, that’s 100% true.

Since August 2015, I’ve taken one day off and it was the Monday after the Patriots beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl. I’ll have plenty of time for vacation once I’m in the grave. Until then, you’ll have to drag my corpse off this battlefield if you want me to leave it.

Even when I’m in Vegas, I find time to keep building an empire. If you want to be king, you don’t just disappear for days on end. That’s how coups happen.

A Penthouse, Cabana And Bit Of Tragic History: Here’s @dhookstead‘s Working-Class Las Vegas Trip Recap https://t.co/4QfviD0QwD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 16, 2021

For those of you wishing I’ll finally buy the farm, I guess you’ll have to wait at least one more day.