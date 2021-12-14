Editorial

Sorry To Disappoint My Haters And Critics, But I’m Still Alive After Battling An Illness

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
To the great disappointment of so many, I’m still alive as of Tuesday.

As I spoke about on my show Monday, I’ve come down with some unknown illness (not COVID), and it’s been a brutal experience. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, did I throw in the towel and just lay in bed all day Monday watching TV like 99.99% of America would have? No, I did not.

I got up, put my hard hat on and went to work just like every other day of the year, including holidays and weekends.

If we have men out in the field doing insanely dangerous jobs around the clock, then I’m not going to take a day off just because it feels like a frozen knife was stabbed through my throat.

Unfortunately, this gritty attitude and spirit is no longer appreciated in America. There was a time back in the day when that was the spirit that won wars, beat the Soviets in hockey and put men on the moon.

Now, if you push through and gut it out, social media tries to shame you.

So, when my alarm went off this morning and I rolled out of bed with a pulse, I knew immediately that I’d lived to fight another day.

I can’t imagine how much that must enrage the morons cheering against me on Twitter.

Let’s get a few things straight. So many people seem to think I knowingly walked into a crowd room and infected a bunch of people.

I hate being around people, and I specifically work from the Hookstead Compound, which I consider about as secure as Fort Knox. Nobody is around me unless they can pass through multiple layers of security.

So, to all the people out there pretending like I put the world at risk, just stop with the fear porn. Nobody takes their safety more than I do. After all, if I die, how am I supposed to continue to conquer my enemies? Beating back the tide that rises up against me is my purpose in life.

In the words of John Dutton, “I am the wall progress hits and I will not be the one that breaks.”

If you don’t have the guts to never quit when staring down the barrel of an unknown illness, then I don’t want you in my foxhole.

If you’re not willing to go toe-to-toe with any enemy, human or biological, get away from me on the battlefield.

Finally, a lot of people also seemed pissed that I don’t take weekends or holidays off. Believe it or not, that’s 100% true.

Since August 2015, I’ve taken one day off and it was the Monday after the Patriots beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl. I’ll have plenty of time for vacation once I’m in the grave. Until then, you’ll have to drag my corpse off this battlefield if you want me to leave it.

Even when I’m in Vegas, I find time to keep building an empire. If you want to be king, you don’t just disappear for days on end. That’s how coups happen.

For those of you wishing I’ll finally buy the farm, I guess you’ll have to wait at least one more day.