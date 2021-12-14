Trump’s Media Company Strikes Deal With Anti-’Cancel Culture’ Video Platform Rumble

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), former President Donald Trump’s media company, announced a partnership Tuesday with video streaming and hosting platform Rumble.

Rumble will provide TMTG’s social media network TRUTH Social with video and streaming services, according to a press release. TRUTH Social is already hosted on Rumble’s cloud infrastructure service Rumble Cloud.

“As part of our mission, TMTG continues to align with service providers who do not discriminate against political ideology. Therefore, I have selected the Rumble Cloud to serve as a critical backbone for TMTG infrastructure,” Trump, who serves as TMTH chairman, said in the press release. (RELATED: Free Speech Social Media App Hacked On Launch Day)

Trump first announced TRUTH Social in late October, pitching the platform as an alternative to major social media companies that would enable Americans to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” Stock in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took the social media platform public soared over 1,600% following the announcement before settling back down.

“TMTG has already launched Truth Social on the Rumble Cloud for invited guests only, and the initial Beta launch has been excellent. America is ready for TRUTH Social, and the end to cancel culture,” Trump added.

TMTG is also in negotiations with Rumble to provide “infrastructure and video delivery services” to TMTG’s subscription video service, according to the press release.

Rumble CEO and founder Chris Pavloski said the company was excited to work with Trump, and saw the partnership as an opportunity to build a technological ecosystem free from “cancel culture.”

“We continue to build the infrastructure to deliver a free, open, and neutral internet,” Pavloski said. “Rumble was designed to be immune to cancel culture, and we are at the forefront of a movement that believes everyone benefits from access to a neutral platform that hosts diverse ideas and opinions.”

