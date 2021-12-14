ESPN Slammed For Rehash Of FBI-Debunked ‘Hate Crime’ Involving ‘Noose’ At Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Garage

ESPN posted a video Tuesday pushing an FBI-debunked “noose” hate crime incident against NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, drawing criticism online of the media outlet’s reframing of the story.

“Last year, a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega Superspeedway. The next day, the NASCAR community stood with him in unity,” ESPN’s tweet read.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded in June 2020 that no federal crime had been committed, and that it was impossible to know which garage stall Wallace would be assigned to ahead of the race where the incident took place.

ESPN reported on the FBI’s statement at the time, reiterating that a door pull that had been hanging there since October 2019 was mistaken for a noose, and that the incident did not amount to a hate crime.

The rehashing of the disproven hate crime case angered many Twitter users, who accused ESPN of misrepresenting the facts. (RELATED: ESPN’s Mark Jones Lies During Live Broadcast By Saying Jacob Blake Was Unarmed When He Was Shot By Police)

“ESPN is one of those garbage outlets where employees lack both talent and ethics,” Vice President for TechWatch Dan Gainor wrote.

“ESPN now wants to talk about a garage pull that was mistaken for a noose,” Superintendent of the Kiryas Joel School District Joel Petlin said. “It’s like nobody learned anything from Jussie Smollett. It was only last week. Really?”

“So we’re still perpetuating this hoax with a garage pull and didn’t learn anything from Jussie?” Newsmax’s Jenna Ellis said.