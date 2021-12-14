Substitute Teacher Arrested After Video Of Her Having Sex With Student Allegedly Circulated On Social Media

A substitute English teacher at Lakeland High School in Florida was arrested for allegedly having sex with a student, according to police.

Ayanna Davis told the Polk County Sheriff’s Office that she had sex with the student four different times, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release from Monday. Two of the encounters were allegedly at the student’s home and two were at Davis’ home.

Deputies in Polk County say a Snapchat video eventually led them to arrest a Lakeland High School substitute teacher for having a sexual relationship with a student. https://t.co/Cpwq7bK92D — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) December 13, 2021

“This is a clear violation of sexual battery laws. She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in the news release.

The Lakeland Police Department became aware of the situation when a high school student told a school resource officer about a Snapchat video showing Davis and a student having sex, according to police. The Polk County Sheriff’s office was then brought in to investigate. (RELATED: Former Teacher Sentenced To Prison For Trying To Get Two Teen Students To Have Sex With Him)

“We expect substitute teachers to uphold the same high standards of conduct and professionalism as our full-time educators,” Superintendent Frederick Heid said in the news release. “The charges against this person are disgraceful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students. There is no room in our schools for this type of conduct.”

Davis was charged with two counts of sexual battery by a custodian, offenses against students by an authority figure and two additional counts of sexual battery, according to police.

“She was an English teacher … she was in a position of supervision over this student … and she’s having sex with him?” Judd said in a statement sent to the Daily Caller. “There are lots of words in English class that you could use to write about why this is not right.”