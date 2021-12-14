Hunter Biden Swears He’s Not Interested In Making Money Off His Art

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, claimed that he is not interested in selling the art he makes in an interview with Vanity Fair published Thursday.

Biden’s art was compiled into a show in October titled “The Journey Home” by Georges Bergés, according to Vanity Fair. The arrangement allowed Biden’s art to be sold by Bergés without any contact between buyers and Biden.

But for Hunter Biden, it’s not about the money: “I wanted to have a show because I just wanted people to see that not only was I okay, I was great. I am doing great.” Read his full interview with @EmilyJaneFox: https://t.co/i8am1OeFzt — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 9, 2021

“I wasn’t there to sell my art. I wasn’t there to talk about my art. I wasn’t there to explain myself, or explain what my art represented,” Biden told Vanity Fair about being featured in an art exhibit.

Despite claiming not to be there to sell his art, Bergés set the prices of some pieces from Biden well over $300,000, Vanity Fair reported. (RELATED: Billionaire Mega-Donor At Center Of Hunter Biden Art Sales Raises Ethics Concerns)

“We’re breaking records,” Bergés said, reported Vanity Fair. “I compared some of my other artists, but I also – because, in some ways, he’s also a historical figure whether he likes it or not. He’s an important person doing authentic art. The market has responded in kind.”

Biden does most of his work in the garage, where there are hundreds of canvases of works he has created over the years, according to Vanity Fair.

“I’m sure some people didn’t like some paintings, or some people thought that that was too abstract, or some people thought that that was too figurative. But I didn’t care. I truly didn’t care,” Biden said, reported Vanity Fair.

When asked why he wouldn’t take a lower-profile job such as an EMT, Biden did not hold back.

“Well, for starters, I don’t want to be a f–king EMT,” Biden said, according to Vanity Fair. “If you’re going to make a painting that’s five feet high and 22 feet long, you’re going to want to show it to somebody.”

“And if you find a gallery, the reason that galleries stay in business is because they sell the f–king art,” Biden said.

Art critic Jason Farago spent roughly 700 words in November attempting to politely say that Biden’s art is horrible.

“They have the generic smoothness of the art you might see in a posh hotel room or the end papers of a first edition,” Farago said about Biden’s paintings. “Certainly they display a command of the fluid medium that reflects a seriousness of purpose, even if you forget them days or minutes later.”