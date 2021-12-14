Frank Admits To Being An Associate Of Jeffery Epstein In The Preview For Upcoming ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Episodes

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will take shots at Jeffrey Epstein in some upcoming episodes.

The hit FXX comedy show recently returned for its 15th season, and it’s off to an insanely great start. Well, it looks like Frank Reynolds was an associate of the deceased child predator, who has been accused of running a child sex trafficking operation. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In the preview for the upcoming episodes set in Ireland, Frank says, “I was in business with Jeffrey Epstein,” and follows that up with, “I was on the sex island, but only for the snorkeling!”

You can give the preview a watch below.

Bringing the comforts of Philly to Ireland. Watch two new episodes of #SunnyFXX, Wednesday at 10pm on FXX. Streaming next day on Hulu pic.twitter.com/4NULmcvskA — It’s Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) December 14, 2021

This right here is why we needed “Always Sunny” back so damn badly. This is why we need comedy without limits or restrictions.

While most of Hollywood wouldn’t dare touch Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein’s alleged trafficking crimes, “Always Sunny” is making a major character a central figure of his exploits.

How the hell do you not find that hilarious?

Great comedy takes shots at absolutely everything. Nothing can be off-limits. No matter how terrible it might be, you have to be able to joke about it.

Patrice O’Neal famously ranted about this on Fox News.

Only “South Park” and “Always Sunny” really tread into darker content, and that’s why they’re by far and away the two funniest comedies on TV.

Now, “Sunny” will presumably rip Epstein and all his associates to shreds. If that doesn’t amp you up, then you don’t understand what’s funny.

Make sure to tune in Wednesday night on FXX. It should be great.