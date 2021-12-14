Psaki Admits Crime Has Gone Up, But Refuses To Say Why

White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted on Tuesday that crime rates have increased in the past year, but remained silent as to the causes when pressed by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

“Following up on something you said yesterday, when you say that we’ve seen an increase in crime over the course of the pandemic there are a range of reasons for that. Would you consider the reasons in the range, prosecutors cutting people who are accused of many criminal offenses loose too quickly?” Doocy asked.

“Again, I am not, as I wasn’t yesterday, going to give an assessment for every motivation or every reason for crime in different communities across the country. What I have noted, which you see in data, is that there has been an increase in crime since the start of the pandemic,” Psaki replied. “I will let others assess what the reason for that increase in crime is.”

Doocy questioned the administration’s action regarding the “smash-and-grab robberies” reportedly being organized on social media platforms.

“We are monitoring, of course, these thefts very closely as we’ve talked about a bit in here,” she continued. “The videos and reports we’re seeing are very troubling. Our state and local law enforcement partners have primary jurisdiction over break-ins and robberies of this kind, but I can say we’re aggressively using every resource at our disposal.”

She said she would refer the people to law enforcement, the FBI and other officials to assess how the monitoring of crime is being organized. (RELATED: ‘Crime Is Increasing’: Police Sgt. Says Gov. Newsom Is Living In ‘Fantasy World’)

Los Angeles authorities announced the arrests of fourteen people linked to 11 smash-and-grab robberies committed in mid-November, who were all soon released due to the city’s crime reform. Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti came out in support of a no-bail policy for select defendants.

Doocy also pressed Psaki on the rise in crime throughout major U.S. cities and whether prosecutors are “too soft” on crime during a Monday press conference. She responded that the administration has proposed additional funding for police departments and has communicated with law enforcement in cities with high surges in crime.

Doocy questioned Psaki on whether bail reform is “good governing,” using the release of pick-pocketer with over 30 arrests, Craig Tamanaha.

An accused arsonist, Tamanaha allegedly set the Fox News Christmas Tree on fire in New York City earlier this month. He was released from prison on no-bail due to New York’s policy that a judge can only set bail if the suspect is charged with at least a third-degree felony arson.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon passed Proposition 47, which reduced felonies to misdemeanors despite the county’s 46% increase in homicide and 56% rise in car thefts.