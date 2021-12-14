John Daly Orders $446.10 Worth Of Taco Bell After Drinking

John Daly had an outrageous Taco Bell order after a few drinks.

According to Outkick, the legendary golfer posted a screenshot of his Uber Eats order on his Instagram story, and it’s mind-boggling. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He ordered five grilled cheese burritos, 10 crunchy taco supremes, 10 spicy double steak grilled cheese burritos and much more, and he wrote “DON’T DRINK AND ORDER TACO BELL ON UBER EATS.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pga_johndaly (@pga_johndaly)

I’m shocked it’s even possible to spend more than $400 at Taco Bell. If you had asked me if it was, I would have 100% said no.

Yet, John Daly got it done and it only adds to his legend.

Imagine firing Uber Eats and ordering $446.10 worth of Taco Bell. It’s a mind-boggling number, but I’m sure it’d make your local plumber very happy!

I love Taco Bell, but I’m feeling a shade sick just thinking about potentially having to eat all the stuff he ordered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taco Bell (@tacobell)

Even if you were ordering for a dozen people, you’d still have way too much. For nearly $450, you could feed an entire army with Taco Bell.

The cheap prices is one of the major draws, but John Daly found a way to make it still expensive.

Never change, Daly. Never change!