Navy Beating Army Got Huge TV Ratings

The Army/Navy game this past Saturday put up huge TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the Midshipmen defeating the Black Knights in a game for the ages averaged 7.575 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

People who hate the Army/Navy game are the same people who cheered for the Soviet Union during the Miracle on Ice. I love this country and I love college football! https://t.co/Vg7kVcOcYw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 11, 2021

I’m not surprised at all that the Army/Navy game put up such gigantic TV ratings. The game happens after the bowl matchups are announced and it’s the only D1 game of the weekend.

Yes, there are FCS playoff games happening, but we all know that’s not going to generate as much attention.

The Army/Navy game is simply in a league of its own for one Saturday a year.

In honor of the Army/Navy game being today, let’s throw it back to Rece Davis explaining why the game matters so much. I’ve done a lot of fun interviews, and my College GameDay experience was among the best. Class act guys who love football and America. pic.twitter.com/dfdOtwOYZy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 11, 2021

David Pollack (@DavidPollack47) also had some great thoughts about the Army/Navy game. The teams might be rivals, but they both represent the best in America. pic.twitter.com/n7NkPO4QVj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 11, 2021

Not only did a ton of people tune in for the game, but it also turned out to be one hell of a matchup. Despite the fact many expected Army to roll, the Midshipmen stunned the Black Knights for the upset win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Football (@navyfb)

Now, we sit and wait for the bowl games to start. It’s going to be a fun couple of weeks!