Navy Beating Army Got Huge TV Ratings

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Army/Navy game this past Saturday put up huge TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the Midshipmen defeating the Black Knights in a game for the ages averaged 7.575 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not surprised at all that the Army/Navy game put up such gigantic TV ratings. The game happens after the bowl matchups are announced and it’s the only D1 game of the weekend.

Yes, there are FCS playoff games happening, but we all know that’s not going to generate as much attention.

The Army/Navy game is simply in a league of its own for one Saturday a year.

Not only did a ton of people tune in for the game, but it also turned out to be one hell of a matchup. Despite the fact many expected Army to roll, the Midshipmen stunned the Black Knights for the upset win.

 

Now, we sit and wait for the bowl games to start. It’s going to be a fun couple of weeks!