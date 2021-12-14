‘No Counseling’: Kim Kardashian Files Documents To Be Declared Legally Single From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reportedly filed documents to be declared legally single amid divorce from Kanye West and said “no counseling” will repair their marriage.

“(Kardashian West) has been attempting to settle this manner since she filed her Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in February 2021,” the 41-year-old reality star’s lawyers argued in court filings. The comments were noted by Today in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

The documents reportedly noted how the reality star’s legal team has reached out to West, now known as Ye, “in an attempt to move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution.” (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

However, the superstar rapper has reportedly “been non-responsive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (Ye) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down,” a statement filed by the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star read, the outlet noted. “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

“(Ye) and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives,” she reportedly added. “Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

The reality star and 44-year-old rapper tied the knot in 2014, and in February of 2021 Kardashian filed for divorce from the performer after nearly seven years of marriage. The two have four children together.