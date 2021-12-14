Packers President Talks About Team’s Nearly $300,000 Donation To Waukesha Parade Victims Following ‘Senseless Tragedy’

Packers President Mark Murphy talked about the team’s donation of nearly $300,000 to the Waukesha Christmas parade victims following the “senseless tragedy.”

“We were all heartbroken after the senseless tragedy in Waukesha and we worked with our players to help determine the best way to have an impact as an organization,” Murphy shared in a statement posted Tuesday on Twitter. (RELATED: Pro Wrestlers Step Up To Help Waukesha Massacre Victims With $10,000 Plus Donation)

“After receiving pledged donations from our players and coaches, the organization was proud to match their donations,” his statement added. “Our thoughts remain with the victims, along with their families and the Waukesha community, as they continue to grieve and heal from this horrific event.” (RELATED: Waukesha Suspect Charged With Homicide After 8-Year-Old Boy Dies From Injuries)

The Green Bay Packers, including dozens of players & coaches, have donated a total of $270,650 to the United for Waukesha Community Fund to benefit the victims of the parade tragedy & their families. Read more: https://t.co/MFqzxh2ybB pic.twitter.com/LTZZ2hUPBd — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 14, 2021

Thirty-nine-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. is suspected of plowing through dozens of people at the Wisconsin parade in late November that left six people dead and dozens more injured.

To date, more than $3 million dollars has reportedly been donated from people and organizations around the world following the parade massacre, TMZ noted.

Two former WWE professional wrestlers are among that list who recently donated.

During the Blizzard Brawl 2021 Meet and Greet on Saturday, the “The Titan” Adam Scherr (formerly Braun Strauman in WWE) and EC3 [Michael Hunter Hutter] raised and later gave $10,000 to the victims and families.

“It was the right thing to do,” Scherr told the Daily Caller. “Acts of kindness are becoming more and more forgotten, people are so worried about their selves and what they can get out of others. This was an opportunity to shine a light of hope on a very dark situation.”

“If we can gain one thing out of tragedy, it is that we find common purpose when we all come together as a community,” Hutter told the Daily Caller. “Hopefully the people of Waukesha know that the community that supports them extends beyond their city. It’s the whole country.”