PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Bounce Back Wednesday Against Nicholls State

Wisconsin needs a big basketball win Wednesday night against Nicholls State.

The Badgers dropped out of the latest AP Poll after losing to Ohio State this past weekend, despite the fact that we’re 8-2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clearly, the voters and “experts” around the country don’t respect us at all.

I guess that means we’re going to have to change the perception, and our first chance to do that after losing to OSU is Wednesday night against the Colonels.

Wisconsin’s basketball team is ON FIRE and we’re sitting at 8-1. I look forward to continuing to prove all the “experts” and their preseason rankings wrong. pic.twitter.com/qgYs4qnS4q — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 10, 2021

Should the game against Nicholls State be close at all? It absolutely shouldn’t be. Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl should be easily able to run the Colonels right off the floor.

We’re better across the board and will have the best player on the floor in Johnny Davis.

Yet, we play the game for a reason, and you’re a fool if you overlook anyone when it comes to college basketball.

So, let’s go out and take care of business Wednesday night against Nicholls State. They’re not the toughest opponent, but they do represent the chance to get back on track.

Make sure to catch the game at 8:00 EST on BTN!