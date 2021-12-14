San Diego State’s Entire Coaching Staff Gets Bonuses Because Of The Team’s Punter

San Diego State’s punting is so elite that it earned the entire coaching staff a bonus.

According to Steve Berkowitz, punter Matt Araiza being selected to the AP All-America first team has resulted in the entire staff getting “a bonus equal to 1% of base salary.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Brady Hoke’s bonus is for $10,000 and offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski will get $3,200.

San Diego State P Matt Araiza selected 1st-team all-America by AP. This gives Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke a $10,000 bonus, and gives each asst coach a bonus equal to 1% of base salary. Those amts will range from $1,000 up to the $3,200 for offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) December 13, 2021

I don’t know why, but I just find this situation to be absolutely hilarious. SDSU had a very solid regular season before getting crushed in the MWC title game, but I’m not sure any team’s offense wants to be defined by their punter.

Yet, Araiza was clearly the best punter in the nation and the Aztecs used him all the time to pin teams deep.

Matt Araiza was asked what it means to him to win the first major national award in San Diego State football history: pic.twitter.com/1eN551VF6c — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) December 10, 2021

Now, his massive leg has earned coaches an unexpected payday. I’m sure they’ll say thank you for the extra cash in their pockets!

On the other hand, the reason you won’t see elite teams likely ever be in this position is because Alabama and other teams with powerful offenses don’t spend a lot of time punting.

That’s just a fact.

Still, major props to Araiza for earning the honor and getting his coaches paid!