Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Won’t Rush To Make A Decision On Urban Meyer’s Fate

Jaguars owner Shad Khan isn’t in a rush to make a decision on Urban Meyer’s fate.

The Jaguars are engulfed with several issues, and a stunning report from Tom Pelissero alleged Meyer has got into multiple major arguments with coaches and players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the Jaguars won’t rush to figure out whether or not he’ll be fired.

Khan said the following when discussing a potential decision on Meyer, according to ESPN:

I want to do the right thing for the team. I want to do the right thing for the city. That, to me, is way more important than just acting helter-skelter on emotion. I think we have a history of really looking at the facts and then really doing the right thing. Gus Bradley was here four years. Doug Marrone was here four years. It was wins and losses and this is a little bit different but, you know, I’m going to reflect on all of that and do what’s the right thing for the team and the right thing for the city.

As I’ve said multiple times, it’s time for Meyer to pack his bags and go. He tried to coach in the NFL, and it just didn’t work.

Not only that, it sounds like the Jags are starting to pull support. Notice how Khan didn’t issue a statement clearly supporting Meyer.

He just said he’s not going to make a rushed decision. The way I interpret that is that Meyer is now living on borrowed time. It sounds very ominous to me.

You simply can’t have a team that is 2-11 with so much chaos surrounding it and not make a change. It’s that simple.

At the end of the day, someone has to go and it needs to be Meyer. In my mind, it’s not a matter of if it happens but only when it happens.