Former Oklahoma Quarterback Spencer Rattler Transfers To South Carolina

Spencer Rattler is headed to the SEC.

The former star Oklahoma quarterback announced Monday night on his Instagram that he’s taking his talents to Columbia to play for the South Carolina Gamecocks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Excited for the next chapter,” Rattler wrote on his announcement photo. You can give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler)

It’s hard to overstate how great of a get this is for the Gamecocks and Shane Beamer. Even though Rattler lost his starting spot to Caleb Williams this season, who is likely going to eventually be a top NFL draft pick, he is still a very good quarterback.

Coming out of high school, Rattler could have played anywhere and prior to getting benched, he put up some gaudy numbers in Norman playing for the Sooners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler)

Now, he’s headed to the SEC to South Carolina. If he can get back to his old ways, South Carolina could have their most successful season in a very long time.

I know several fans of the Gamecocks and they’re absolutely amped about Rattler joining the team. I think it’s more than fair to say it’s the most excited they’ve been in a very long time.

It will all boil down to whether or not Rattler can successfully hit the reset button. If he can, the Gamecocks could be in for a huge 2022. As a fan of college football, I seriously hope they light it up. It’d be awesome to see.