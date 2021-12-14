Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Alexis Ren Flashes More Than Her Smile In Racy Black Cutout Mini At Premiere

Supermodel Alexis Ren flashed more than her smile when she showed up in a racy black mini dress for a premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked truly stunning in the shiny black barely-there number with a cutout through the top and in the back that showed off her black lace bra. The mini dress also had a cutout at the waist with a very high hemline during her appearance on the red carpet at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere.

She completed the fun look with little more than loose hair and black stiletto high heels.

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

The SI Swimsuit model often wows at various events that are truly can't-miss.