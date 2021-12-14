EXCLUSIVE: Videos Show Migrants Crossing Into Arizona With No Border Patrol In Sight

Daily Caller’s field reporter Jorge Ventura recorded footage Tuesday of a large group of South American migrants illegally crossing the border into Yuma, Arizona, while Border Patrol agents were nowhere in sight.

Migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Guatemala and Colombia were seen walking freely after having crossed the border sector in Yuma, according to Ventura.

Another large group of migrants from Venezuela, Guatemala, Colombia, and Haiti just crossed into Yuma illegally and no border patrol in sight as resources are limited with agents undermanned in this sector in dealing with the migrant surge pic.twitter.com/WVczm52i21 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 14, 2021

“Agents and law enforcement are extremely overwhelmed and undermanned, as they continue to deal with this border surge,” Ventura said, as he was filming the waves of incoming migrants.

Over the weekend, agents encountered aliens from over 30 different countries, Ventura was told. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Yvette Herrell Calls On House Oversight Chairwoman To Subpoena DHS Secretary Mayorkas)

Ventura said a group of Mexican migrants offered him a 9-year-old girl in exchange for his help in getting them into Yuma. After seeing Border Patrol arrive, the group retreated into Mexico.

Mexican nationals crossed illegally with a large migrant group from South America were trying to convince me to drive them into Yuma and would give me a ‘little girl’ in exchange, after I refused and they saw border patrol finally arrive they headed back to Mexico pic.twitter.com/QHe2NIJ096 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 14, 2021

Republican Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls declared a local emergency Thursday due to a 2,647% increase in the number of migrant encounters since Oct. 1.