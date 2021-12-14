ZenDAYAMN: Superstar Actress Steps Out In Barely-There Cobweb-Style Dress With Dramatic Leg Split

Zendaya totally stole the show when she stepped out in a barely-there cobweb-style dress for the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Monday.

The 25-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning when she went braless in the sleeveless nude and black sequins beaded gown with a deep-V neckline and a leg slit that went all the way to her hip. She made the dramatic appearance on the red carpet at the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatres. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with a lace and feather mask, black stiletto high heels and earrings. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To say the dress was amazing would be a serious understatement.

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star often wows on the red carpet at various events. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.