Reality TV Star Jason Hitch Dies At 45

“90 Day Fiancé” reality star Jason Hitch died Tuesday night after battling COVID-19 complications.

Hitch’s sister, Shannon, confirmed his death, and stated to the best of the family’s knowledge Hitch had not received the COVID-19 vaccine and had no preexisting medical conditions, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Ex-Reality Star Josh Duggar Found Guilty In Child Porn Trial)

Jason Hitch, who appeared on the second season of the TLC reality series ’90 Day Fiancé,’ has died from complications of COVID-19 at 45. https://t.co/rpczKYwYTl — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 16, 2021

“90 Day Fiancé” follows foreigners traveling to the U.S. to live with their American fiancé through a K-1 Visa where the couples decide whether or not to get married before the visa expires.

Hitch starred in the show’s second season which followed him and his fiancé, Cássia Tavares from Curitiba, Brazil. The couple married by the end of the season in 2015 but had separated in 2017 and subsequently filed for divorce in 2018, according to the outlet.

Hitch was stationed in Bushnell, Florida, on honor guard duty as a first lieutenant prior to his death, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement to Fox News Digital.