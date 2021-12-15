Biden Reportedly Greeted By ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Jeers In Kentucky

President Joe Biden was reportedly met with “Let’s Go Brandon” chants as he touched down in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon to assess the damage left by a tornado that ravaged the state last weekend.

Biden was reportedly greeted with the chant as he exited out of his motorcade to get a measure of the destruction left by the tornado that claimed the lives of 74 people on Friday with over 100 still missing. (RELATED: President Biden States Tornadoes Aren’t Called Tornadoes Anymore)

“I’m with the president in Mayfield. Looking at destruction. There is a Trump flag and when Biden got out of the motorcade someone called; ‘Let’s go, Brandon,'” BBC correspondent Tara McKelvey’s tweet read.



“Two ‘Let’s go Brandon’s from the crowd as Biden gets out,” Lexington Herald-Leader reporter Austin Horn tweeted.

Biden declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky and ordered federal aid to be distributed in the hardest-hit areas. The tornado became the longest tornado in the U.S., wreaking havoc along its 227-mile (365km) path, according to BBC. (RELATED: Series Of Tornadoes Rips Through Several States, Dozens Killed)

“The government’s going to cover 100% of the cost — 100% of the cost for the first 30 days for all the emergency work,” with that coverage including debris removal, paying emergency personal overtime and shelter, Biden stated during a press conference in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

Biden’s approval rating has taken a dip in the last several months, plummeting to 36% in December.

The anti-Biden phrase was popularized after NBC reporter Kelli Stavast claimed the crowd chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” was saying “Let’s Go, Brandon” in support of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at an Oct. 2 event at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.