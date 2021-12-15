ESPN Promotes The Bubba Wallace Noose Story, Despite The Fact The FBI Determined No Hate Crime Occurred

ESPN is still pushing the Bubba Wallace noose story, despite the FBI determining no crime had occurred.

In a video tweeted late Tuesday afternoon ahead of a special on the network, ESPN appeared to promote the idea that Bubba Wallace had been the victim of a terrible situation after a noose was found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway back in 2020.

“Last year, a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega Superspeedway. The next day, the NASCAR community stood with him in unity,” ESPN captioned the Twitter video.

Last year, a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega Superspeedway. The next day, the NASCAR community stood with him in unity. “I was like, ‘Holy s—, it’s the whole garage.’ … That’s when I lost it.” pic.twitter.com/Zh5HWumagX — ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2021

There’s just one major problem. The FBI determined there had been no hate crime and the alleged noose was a pull rope that had been in the garage since 2019, according to a previous ESPN report!

That’s right, folks! A previous ESPN report from more than a year ago appears to debunk the entire narrative they’re now trying to push!

I couldn’t make this up if I tried.

Bubba Wallace to Don Lemon: “I’ve been racing all of my life. We’ve raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that… It’s a straight up noose.” pic.twitter.com/uYrp9QYFWI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2020

Furthermore, Bubba Wallace himself released a statement in June 2020 acknowledging the FBI’s findings that there had been no hate crime and no noose had been hung up to intimidate him.

Now, more than a year later, ESPN is framing the discussion as if something terrible had happened and that “a noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s stall at Talladega Superspeedway.”

The best case scenario here is that ESPN is simply choosing to overlook the facts, and the worst case scenario is the network is outright lying in order to push a completely debunked narrative. Either way, it’s unacceptable.

‘Relieved’: Bubba Wallace Releases New Statement On The FBI Determining There Wasn’t A Noose In His Stall https://t.co/Ct6bSPUnJL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2020

