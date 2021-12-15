A Person Pretending To Be A UCLA Coach Is Handing Out Nonexistent Scholarship Offers

A person pretending to be a UCLA football coach is causing major problems.

According to 247Sports, someone is going around pretending to be a UCLA coach working for Chip Kelly and offering recruits nonexistent scholarships. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A young man by the name of Jacob Allen confirmed the situation, and tweeted, “Just to spread awareness, a fake UCLA coach is offering kids. I was one of them. I can’t believe someone would actually do this to guys who have worked so hard for their dreams. It’s unfortunate and heartbreaking but God is good and has a plan.”

Just to spread awareness, a fake UCLA coach is offering kids. I was one of them. I can’t believe someone would actually do this to guys who have worked so hard for their dreams. It’s unfortunate and heartbreaking but God is good and has a plan. @UCLAFootball @Trace_Williams2 pic.twitter.com/a8jUqqK5j7 — Jacob_Allen2021 (@Allen21Jacob) December 13, 2021

It’s hard to put into words just how awful of a thing this is to do to young men hoping to play college football.

Imagine working your butt off throughout high school, dreaming of playing for UCLA and then a fake coach offers you a scholarship offer that doesn’t exist.

It’s to think of things that could be much worse because that’s absolutely awful.

I hope like hell this person is caught, identified and dealt with accordingly. There’s simply no excuse for tolerating this kind of garbage.

If you impersonate a coach at a major college football program in order to offer kids nonexistent scholarships, you should honestly be arrested. At the least, you deserve to be publicly shamed in a big way.

Stay alert, young men! There’s apparently some very foolish people walking among you.