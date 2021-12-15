Editorial

A Person Pretending To Be A UCLA Coach Is Handing Out Nonexistent Scholarship Offers

10 Oct 1998: General view of helmets belonging to the UCLA Bruins held aloft during the game against the Arizona Wildcats at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. The Bruins defeated the Wildcats 52-28. (Mandatory Credit: Aubrey Washington /Allsport via Getty Images)

A person pretending to be a UCLA football coach is causing major problems.

According to 247Sports, someone is going around pretending to be a UCLA coach working for Chip Kelly and offering recruits nonexistent scholarships. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A young man by the name of Jacob Allen confirmed the situation, and tweeted, “Just to spread awareness, a fake UCLA coach is offering kids. I was one of them. I can’t believe someone would actually do this to guys who have worked so hard for their dreams. It’s unfortunate and heartbreaking but God is good and has a plan.”

It’s hard to put into words just how awful of a thing this is to do to young men hoping to play college football.

Imagine working your butt off throughout high school, dreaming of playing for UCLA and then a fake coach offers you a scholarship offer that doesn’t exist.

It’s to think of things that could be much worse because that’s absolutely awful.

 

I hope like hell this person is caught, identified and dealt with accordingly. There’s simply no excuse for tolerating this kind of garbage.

If you impersonate a coach at a major college football program in order to offer kids nonexistent scholarships, you should honestly be arrested. At the least, you deserve to be publicly shamed in a big way.

 

Stay alert, young men! There’s apparently some very foolish people walking among you.