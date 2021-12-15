‘God Wazn’t Ready For Me’: Rapper Flavor Flav Says He’s Lucky To Be Alive After Boulder Crashes Into Car

Superstar Flavor Flav said “God [wasn’t] ready for” him to join him yet and admitted he’s “still shaken up” after a boulder crashed into the side of his car in Los Angeles.

“[Thanks] to everyone [for] all the love since this crazy accident yesterday,” the 62-year-old rapper tweeted Wednesday to his tens of thousands of followers. (RELATED: Rapper Who Attacked Trump Performs At Halftime Show With The President In Attendance)

“Your boy FLAV is still shaken up but very glad to still be here,” he added. “God [wasn’t] ready for me to join him yet. Check out @etnow [with] my boy @KevinFrazier [tonite] for the full story. I love y’all.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thanx to everyone 4 all the love since this crazy accident yesterday,,, your boy FLAV is still shaken up but very glad to still be here,,, God wazn’t ready for me to join him yet,, check out @etnow wit my boy @KevinFrazier 2nite for the full story,,, I love y’all,,::FLAV pic.twitter.com/9VuLTps0Rh — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) December 15, 2021

A representative for the rapper said earlier in the day that Flav, born William Jonathan Drayton Jr., was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles when the stormy conditions caused a giant rock to slide down the cliff in La Tuna Canyon and just miss hitting his side of the car, Fox News reported.

The representative said the rock flew over the windshield of his white Audi car and crushed the passenger side of his vehicle before continuing to tumble down the hill. The hit caused him to briefly lose control of the car but he got the car in control and pulled over to assess the damage. He was not injured in the crash, but was pretty “shaken up.” Pictures of the one side of his car with a huge gap in it can be seen here.

“God is good,” the former member of Public Enemy shared in a statement. “I came very close to death, but I am super grateful to be alive.”