Biden To Americans Concerned That Vaccine Mandates Strip Their Freedom: ‘What’s The Big Deal?’

President Joe Biden dismissed concerns from Americans on Tuesday that vaccine mandates chip away at their freedoms in an interview with WHIO TV.

WHIO TV 7 reporter John Bedell asked Biden whether he would continue to push forward with vaccine mandates despite an uphill battle in court.

“Your vaccine mandates have suffered some setbacks in court recently. Federal judges have halted three of those COVID vaccine mandates. Are you going to back down or are you going to continue to fight those in court?”

“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Biden replied. “Not the vaccinated, the unvaccinated. That’s the problem. Everybody talks about freedom about not to have a shot or have a test. Well, guess what? How about patriotism? How about making sure you’re vaccinated, so you do not spread the disease to anybody else. What about that? What’s the big deal?” (RELATED: Amtrak Derails Vaccine Mandate To Dodge Service Disruptions)

“What’s the big deal of having to take a test once a week to know you can show up to work and you’re not causing other people to get sick.”

U.S. District Judge Stan Baker issued a nationwide stay on Biden’s vaccine mandate, joining two other federal court decisions blocking the mandate from taking effect. The mandate required all federal employees and employees of federal contractors to get the vaccine.

Missouri Judge Matthew Schelp issued a temporary injunction on enforcement that impacted 10 states on Nov. 29. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana then expanded that injunction the next day. The decisions also blocked Biden’s bid to force businesses with more than 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate on their workers.