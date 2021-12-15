Kevin Durant Tweets That He Doesn’t Like Skip Bayless

Kevin Durant dropped the hammer Tuesday night on Skip Bayless.

The Fox Sports pundit tweeted his praise for Durant as he dominated the Raptors and capped it off by asking if LeBron James was paying attention. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 15, 2021

Apparently, the NBA superstar didn’t appreciate Bayless using his performance to rip LeBron James, and fired back with, “I really don’t like u.”

As of Wednesday morning, the tweet has nearly 50,000 RTs and more than 245,000 likes. It’s safe to say fans loved it!

I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

That was such a subtle, and yet, still savage response that you just have to sit back and smile. Bayless attempted to use Durant to dunk on LeBron and instead ended up getting lit up.

Durant wasn’t having any of it, and he made that clearly with only five words. It’s the definition of a mic drop.

“Why you tell Skip Bayless you don’t like him?” KD: pic.twitter.com/eYjsBXvAt8 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 15, 2021

Now, should Kevin Durant be wasting his time on social media given the fact that he’s an NBA superstar getting paid a ton of money to win games?

Probably not. I damn sure wouldn’t waste my time on social media if I was an NBA star, but he just can’t get off of it.

The man is addicted to cutting it up on Twitter.

Never change, Durant. Never change!