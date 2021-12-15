Lane Kiffin Says There’s Now Free Agency In College Football

Lane Kiffin thinks college football now has free agency.

With the transfer portal and players able to earn NIL money, we have certainly seen more movement than ever before.

The head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels wants people to call the situation what it is.

“I don’t think people really say it this way, but let’s not make a mistake. We have free agency in college football, and the kids a lot of the time go to where they’re going to get paid the most,” Kiffin said when talking about the transfer portal and the NIL era.

Lane Kiffin isn’t wrong pic.twitter.com/cyseYFcVza — zach ragan (@zachTNT) December 14, 2021

Lane Kiffin is 100% correct, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Yes, players are moving around more than ever before and they’re also cashing in on being star athletes.

This is America, and we should at least celebrate the latter part of that equation. If someone wants to pay you a bunch of cash, you should be able to take it.

For far too long, the NCAA didn’t let athletes profit, but that time is dead and gone.

As for players transferring around a lot more than before, it’s just the nature of the game, and social media also plays a role.

Players want to build their brands, and they can’t do that on the bench. You might not like it, but it’s 100% the nature of the beast.

