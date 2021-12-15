O.J. Simpson Is Officially Off Parole

O.J. Simpson is no longer under the thumb of the criminal justice system.

According to The Associated Press, the legendary Buffalo Bills running back is off parole in Nevada after serving nearly a decade on charges tied to a robbery. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Simpson has been out of prison for several years, but he’s now totally in the clear!

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” Simpson’s lawyer Malcolm LaVergne told The Associated Press.

That now means Simpson is free to spend even more time hunting for the real killers behind the brutal slaying of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Honestly, I had no idea O.J. Simpson was even on parole, and if you paid attention to his Twitter feed, you wouldn’t either.

He certainly doesn’t behave like a man who still might end up in prison if he breaks the rules. All he does is over hot takes about life and whatever is happening in the NFL.

As I said above, this is a really great update for solving the horrific murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

The Juice was acquitted on the double murders in the most famous trial in the past 50 years, and he still lives in fear he might accidentally run into the real killers while in Los Angeles!

I wonder how O.J. will celebrate his complete and total freedom. I hope it’s with a few light beers and plenty of hot takes on Twitter.