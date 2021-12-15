Pelosi Says She Has No Idea Where America’s Increase In Crime Is Coming From

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she doesn’t know where the increase of lawlessness in American cities is coming from at a Wednesday press conference.

Pelosi was asked about Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed calling defunding the police “bullshit,” and launching an emergency police intervention on Tuesday targeting San Francisco’s rising crime and drug problem.

“It’s absolutely outrageous. Obviously it cannot continue,” Pelosi responded, regarding the rise in crime in San Francisco. “But the fact is that there is an attitude of lawlessness in our country that springs from I don’t know where, maybe you do and we cannot have that lawlessness become the norm.”

“And these people have – they coordinate with each other. And they plan traffic patterns and the rest, so that they can reach their goal and depart very quickly,” she added.

“And some of it is, again, high-level stores as the retailers have told us and some of it is your local Walgreens. But none of it is acceptable. And again, it has to be stopped,” Pelosi continued. (RELATED: ‘I Have No Empathy’: Gov. Newsom Lambasts Local Officials For Letting Shoplifters Off The Hook)

“This isn’t like somebody stealing something to go home because they don’t have money to buy. This is about stealing for profit,” she said.

Pelosi also mentioned an upcoming bill on cracking down of thefts in online sales. About 24 thieves were able to steal up to $39,000 of goods from CVS during fall of 2020 in Northern California.

“Within that bill, the Energy and Commerce Committee has something called INFORM… legislation that would require those who are selling online especially to establish their legitimacy as to where these products came from. Because what people do is they steal things and they sell them online,” Pelosi said.

“The Judiciary Committee has a bill, Save Shopping, which addresses the same problem in of a different way in terms of holding platforms accountable and those selling things accountable for the prominence of those goods,” she added. “Out of the question that people should be able to think that they can just steal things, profit from them and not have any accountability.”